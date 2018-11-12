4,268 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 24,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “4,268 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) Acquired by Creative Planning” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/4268-shares-in-ishares-global-consumer-staples-etf-kxi-acquired-by-creative-planning.html.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.