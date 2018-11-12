$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $6.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $25.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.91 billion to $25.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,517 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,606 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 244.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,091,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $44.30 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

