767 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.

ALGN opened at $235.96 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.12 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

