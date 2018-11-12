79,850 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,361,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $85.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

