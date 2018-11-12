80,854 Shares in Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Acquired by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,079,000. Strategic Education makes up 2.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $21,862,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $24,665,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $20,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,475,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $10,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $678,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,147.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $140.33 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

