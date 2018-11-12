808Coin (808) Market Cap Achieves $261,575.00

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, 808Coin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. 808Coin has a total market cap of $261,575.00 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 808Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 808Coin

808 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 917,796,978,184 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin. The official website for 808Coin is 808bass.space.

Buying and Selling 808Coin

808Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 808Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 808Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

