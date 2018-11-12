8,646 Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $36.27 on Monday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

