AA PLC (AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AA PLC (LON:AA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Peel Hunt raised AA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut AA to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut AA to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of LON:AA traded down GBX 6.77 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 93.48 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

In other AA news, insider Steve Barber bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($68,600.55). Also, insider Mark Brooker bought 19,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,989.84 ($26,120.27).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

