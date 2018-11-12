Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Raised by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after buying an additional 4,507,553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Raised by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/abbott-laboratories-abt-position-raised-by-beach-investment-counsel-inc-pa.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.