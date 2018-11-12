Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies (AAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies (LON:AAS) announced a dividend on Monday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 969 ($12.66). 41,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 970.29 ($12.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.30).

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

