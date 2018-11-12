Acacia Diversified (ACCA) vs. LKQ (LKQ) Critical Review

Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Diversified and LKQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Diversified -760.00% N/A -356.28% LKQ 5.01% 14.55% 6.32%

Volatility & Risk

Acacia Diversified has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LKQ has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of LKQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Acacia Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of LKQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Diversified and LKQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Diversified $470,000.00 8.25 -$1.83 million N/A N/A LKQ $9.74 billion 0.89 $533.74 million $1.88 14.48

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Diversified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Acacia Diversified and LKQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A LKQ 0 1 10 0 2.91

LKQ has a consensus price target of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 62.11%. Given LKQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LKQ is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Summary

LKQ beats Acacia Diversified on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. Further, it designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

