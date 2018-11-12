Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 101.5% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.19. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 target price on Allied Motion Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

