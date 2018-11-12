Accelerator Network (ACC) Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Accelerator Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Accelerator Network has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Accelerator Network has a total market cap of $113,015.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00793863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Accelerator Network Token Profile

Accelerator Network (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 856,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,925 tokens. Accelerator Network’s official message board is medium.com/accelerator-network. Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network. Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net.

Buying and Selling Accelerator Network

Accelerator Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Accelerator Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Accelerator Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

