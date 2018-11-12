Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $142.70 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,717 shares of company stock worth $12,714,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/accenture-plc-acn-stake-boosted-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.