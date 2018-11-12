Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in CDW (CDW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 30,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,401,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $535,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,948.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,307 shares of company stock worth $7,698,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. CDW has a 1-year low of $65.59 and a 1-year high of $92.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised CDW from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in CDW (CDW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/achmea-investment-management-b-v-cuts-stake-in-cdw-cdw.html.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.