Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Public Storage (PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.54.

PSA stock opened at $206.35 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $180.48 and a one year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/achmea-investment-management-b-v-has-3-59-million-holdings-in-public-storage-psa.html.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.