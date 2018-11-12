Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $22,849,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dover by 57.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dover by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DOV stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

