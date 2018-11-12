Activision Blizzard (ATVI) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $905,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

