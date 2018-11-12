Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.41 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.02. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani bought 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

