Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IOTS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.67. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,798,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 895,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 516,996 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth $583,000. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

