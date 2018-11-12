adidas (ADS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.42 ($262.11).

ADS stock opened at €202.80 ($235.81) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

