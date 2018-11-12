ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 383,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,451. The firm has a market cap of $672.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $140.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5,939.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $168,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $5,791,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 32.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,795,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 686,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

