Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.03. 95,744,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 82,308,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Specifically, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 133,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,603,024.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,399,829.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 955,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,569,209 shares of company stock worth $56,688,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 237.88, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 330,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

