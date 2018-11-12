Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

