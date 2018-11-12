Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,475,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,064,000 after buying an additional 704,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 288,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after buying an additional 114,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,543,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

