Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $184,000 Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 354,071 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 292,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 175.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

