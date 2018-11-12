Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $110,000 in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,334,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 25.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 173,201 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$26.15” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

