Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,887 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,566,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 934,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,094,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 124,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.74 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

