Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 380.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $171,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.39 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $575.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 13.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

