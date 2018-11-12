Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,232 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 159.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,920,000 after acquiring an additional 979,679 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,515,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,421,000 after acquiring an additional 930,870 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 516.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 955,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,191,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,833,000 after acquiring an additional 223,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Mizuho cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

