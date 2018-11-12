Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,843,000 after purchasing an additional 344,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $259,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/advisory-services-network-llc-lowers-position-in-ebay-inc-ebay.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.