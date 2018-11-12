Aerium Market Capitalization Achieves $371,632.00 (AERM)

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Aerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aerium has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Aerium has a total market capitalization of $371,632.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aerium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.02592761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00616002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021662 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Aerium Profile

Aerium (AERM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official website is www.aeriumx.net. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin.

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.