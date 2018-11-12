Affimed (AFMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Affimed to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $253.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.62.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,124.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.22%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,552,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $656,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

