Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 175,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/africa-energy-afe-trading-down-11-1.html.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

