AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,685,296 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 18,204,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,606,842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $129,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,775,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,967,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,238 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,230,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.10. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

