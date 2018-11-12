Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,989 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,048 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 46.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,674 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $3,910,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $70.94 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-shares-sold-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.