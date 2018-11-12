Alamos Gold (AGI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.49. 58,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,954,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 221.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 179.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

