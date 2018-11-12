AlarmCom (ALRM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.67. AlarmCom has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.20.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 172,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $9,501,327.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,665.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,245 shares of company stock worth $18,458,406. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

