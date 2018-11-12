Alexco Resource (AXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.25 million.

TSE:AXR opened at C$1.12 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.18.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

