Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

AXU stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/alexco-resource-axu-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.