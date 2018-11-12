Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$13.63 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$12.18 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$472.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.80 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.629999997719044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.