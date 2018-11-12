Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,255,506 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the October 15th total of 1,472,594 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,315,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,264,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,811,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106,012 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 564,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 369,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $235.96 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $203.12 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.08.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

