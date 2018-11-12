Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 2.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $84,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,233.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

