Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $39,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,754,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

