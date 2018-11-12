Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 587.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after buying an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 7,986.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 2,240,433 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $78,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $1,536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,563,399. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -43.34. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on Mongodb from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.87.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

