Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105,479 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 286,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 287,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $288,055. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 112.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

