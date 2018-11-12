Allergan (AGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.87. 2,036,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,728,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,939,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

