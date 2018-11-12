Allergan plc (AGN) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 747.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allergan plc (AGN) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/allergan-plc-agn-holdings-boosted-by-advisor-partners-llc.html.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.