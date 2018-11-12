Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $23.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

ADS opened at $208.26 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

