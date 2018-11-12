Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total transaction of $10,732,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total transaction of $11,604,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total transaction of $11,921,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00.

GOOG opened at $1,066.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 949,177 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79,743.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 795,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 114,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

